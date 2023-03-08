49ers among best in NFL for workplace culture, amenities
The San Francisco 49ers ranked seventh on the NFL Players Association "team report cards" on workplace conditions, with players giving high marks on everything except their training room.
Details: The union asked roughly 1,300 current players from the league's 32 teams to gauge performance in eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
Zoom in: The 49ers earned positive responses (B+ or above) in all categories of the survey, except for the training room (C+), with players complaining about the small size of its rehab pool and a lack of overall space in the room.
Zoom out: The Minnesota Vikings, who got at least an A- in every category, ranked No. 1 overall. The Washington Commanders ranked last, earning just one grade above a C+ and three F- grades for their training room, locker room and travel.
The bottom line: The purpose of the survey — which the NFLPA says it will conduct annually going forward — was to raise standards across the league, while also providing free agents with information that might help them decide on a new team.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.