State Sen. Scott Wiener has made perhaps his biggest signal yet that his sights are set on Washington, D.C.

What's happening: Wiener, who represents San Francisco in our state Capitol, has formed an exploratory committee to run for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The committee allows Wiener to fundraise for a potential run in 2024, something he says he'll do only if Pelosi decides to step down.

What they're saying: Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Pelosi, told Axios in a statement that San Francisco's congresswoman plans to carry out her current term and has filed for reelection next November.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean Pelosi will 100% run again.

Details: Candidates will need to officially declare by December, and the primary for Pelosi's House seat will be next March.

What we're watching: The Chronicle listed two other potential candidates should Pelosi retire — former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim and Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, who's served as a state and national Democratic Party official.