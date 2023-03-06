California state Sen. Scott Wiener signals interest in Congress
State Sen. Scott Wiener has made perhaps his biggest signal yet that his sights are set on Washington, D.C.
What's happening: Wiener, who represents San Francisco in our state Capitol, has formed an exploratory committee to run for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
- The committee allows Wiener to fundraise for a potential run in 2024, something he says he'll do only if Pelosi decides to step down.
What they're saying: Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Pelosi, told Axios in a statement that San Francisco's congresswoman plans to carry out her current term and has filed for reelection next November.
Yes, but: That doesn't mean Pelosi will 100% run again.
Details: Candidates will need to officially declare by December, and the primary for Pelosi's House seat will be next March.
What we're watching: The Chronicle listed two other potential candidates should Pelosi retire — former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim and Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, who's served as a state and national Democratic Party official.
