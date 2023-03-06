56 mins ago - Politics

California state Sen. Scott Wiener signals interest in Congress

Nick Bastone

State Sen. Scott Wiener. Photo: Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

State Sen. Scott Wiener has made perhaps his biggest signal yet that his sights are set on Washington, D.C.

What's happening: Wiener, who represents San Francisco in our state Capitol, has formed an exploratory committee to run for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

  • The committee allows Wiener to fundraise for a potential run in 2024, something he says he'll do only if Pelosi decides to step down.

What they're saying: Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Pelosi, told Axios in a statement that San Francisco's congresswoman plans to carry out her current term and has filed for reelection next November.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean Pelosi will 100% run again.

Details: Candidates will need to officially declare by December, and the primary for Pelosi's House seat will be next March.

What we're watching: The Chronicle listed two other potential candidates should Pelosi retire — former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim and Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, who's served as a state and national Democratic Party official.

