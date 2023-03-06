57 mins ago - News

San Francisco's (un)official smell

Nick Bastone

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Mexico is trying to adopt an official state aroma, which prompted us to wonder what San Francisco's might be.

  • Megan suggested eucalyptus. Nick thought it should be weed.

Here's what you, our creative readers, had to say:

🌸 "Jasmine. Walking around on a cool night when the jasmine is in bloom is a pleasure no other city can offer." –Chris E.

🦀 "Dungeness crab, cooking." –David F.

"The smell should be coffee roasting." –Frank

🚃 "The burning-wood aroma of the cable-car brakes.” –Janet D.

👃 "SF’s aroma? Urine, hands down." –John D.

Yes, but: The top vote getter was … drumroll please … sourdough bread! 🍞

Thanks so much for all your responses.

  • Next time, though, we might follow the advice of reader Darryl F.: "If you want to determine the smell of San Francisco … do a scentsus."
