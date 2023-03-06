San Francisco's (un)official smell

New Mexico is trying to adopt an official state aroma, which prompted us to wonder what San Francisco's might be.

Megan suggested eucalyptus. Nick thought it should be weed.

Here's what you, our creative readers, had to say:

🌸 "Jasmine. Walking around on a cool night when the jasmine is in bloom is a pleasure no other city can offer." –Chris E.

🦀 "Dungeness crab, cooking." –David F.

☕ "The smell should be coffee roasting." –Frank

🚃 "The burning-wood aroma of the cable-car brakes.” –Janet D.

👃 "SF’s aroma? Urine, hands down." –John D.

Yes, but: The top vote getter was … drumroll please … sourdough bread! 🍞

Thanks so much for all your responses.