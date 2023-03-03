Lake Tahoe area braces for more snow

2-4 feet of snow is expected in parts of Tahoe this weekend. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Historic amounts of snow have fallen in the Lake Tahoe area, and this weekend even more is on the way.

Catch up quick: Blizzard conditions earlier this week closed major highways heading into Tahoe and trapped drivers.

An avalanche Tuesday night engulfed a three-story apartment building with snow in North Lake Tahoe, forcing residents to evacuate. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, in Placer County, an 80-year old woman died after a heavy snowpack caused her porch to collapse on top of her.

Context: The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab near Truckee said Wednesday the storm brought its seasonal snow total to 531 inches.

That's 205% of the average snowfall to date and 42 inches shy of the 2016–17 season, the snowiest winter in the past 50 years.

Why it matters: Beyond the immediate dangers of so much snow, experts are starting to worry about what happens when the weather starts to warm.

Snowmelt and extreme runoff in 2017 forced nearly 200,000 people near the Lake Oroville reservoir to evacuate their homes and caused $1 billion in damage, the Chronicle reported.

Yes, but: After this week's storm, over 50% of California is considered to be out of the drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

What's next: While sun is in the forecast for today, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area from 10am Saturday through Monday morning.

2–4 feet of snow is expected in higher elevations, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

What they're saying: Patrick Lacey, a spokesperson for the Palisades Tahoe resort in Olympic Valley, told Axios he expects lifts will be open this weekend, but urged people to use caution.

"If you don't have the equipment, don't come up here," Lacey said. "There's going to be snow for quite some time."

The bottom line: If you are still planning to go to Tahoe this weekend, Lacey said, make sure you have food, blankets, extra water and accommodations at least through Sunday night.