A customer shops at a grocery store in San Francisco. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Extra food assistance benefits implemented during the pandemic are ending nationwide today, though the final distribution of funds will happen in March.

Why it matters: The change in federal law means a smaller monthly food budget for San Franciscans receiving CalFresh benefits.

Catch up quick: Since March 2020, pandemic emergency allotments have allowed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in San Francisco as well as nationwide to receive an extra monthly payment of at least $95.

Beginning in April, those who rely on CalFresh will stop receiving these extra monthly payments.

By the numbers: About 96,000 people across 70,000 households — about 12% of San Francisco's population — are estimated to collectively lose about $11.5 million a month, according to the San Francisco Human Services Agency.

Those on CalFresh are estimated to lose between $95 and $517 per month, according to the city.

Threat level: The switch could strain already strapped local food banks amid inflation.

In January, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank said it and other food banks in the area are "stretched to the limit by inflation, shrinking government support, and declining donations."

What they're saying: "We know this will create hardship for many people — especially seniors, families with children, and people with disabilities — who will then turn to the charitable food system for support," San Franciso-Marin Food Bank chief government relations officer Vince Hall told Axios via email.

"I hate to see it go," Patricia Carr, a 73-year-old San Francisco resident whose diabetes requires a special diet, told Mission Local of the additional CalFresh benefits. "I do need it. But God bless the USA they gave it to us at all."

Between the lines: Significantly more people came to rely on SNAP benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From January 2020 to December 2022, the number of San Francisco residents receiving aid from CalFresh increased by about 51%, according to the SF Human Services Agency.

What to watch: Deepening congressional division over nutrition programs means households can't count on federal relief in this year's farm bill, the legislation that authorizes SNAP, Horn-Muller writes.