Storm brings historic cold day to San Francisco
Winter storms are affecting much of the country this week, and California hasn't been spared.
Details: Wednesday's high of 48 degrees in San Francisco was the lowest ever on that day, breaking the previous record set in 1880 by 1 degree.
- Down south, the National Weather Service issued its first blizzard warning in the Los Angeles area since 1989.
Of note: The storm will likely reach its maximum intensity in Southern California Friday through Saturday, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
- In the Bay Area, snow is expected to pile up in the North Bay mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and other places over 1,000 feet in elevation.
Flashback: While snow in San Francisco proper is unlikely, the winter storm has prompted memories of the last time it stuck here in 1976.
What's next: A warmer system is expected to arrive in the Bay Area by Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said, bringing with it the possibility of rain through mid-next week.
