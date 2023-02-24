2 hours ago - News

Storm brings historic cold day to San Francisco

Nick Bastone

The last time snow stuck in San Francisco was 1976. Photo: Clem Albers/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Winter storms are affecting much of the country this week, and California hasn't been spared.

Details: Wednesday's high of 48 degrees in San Francisco was the lowest ever on that day, breaking the previous record set in 1880 by 1 degree.

  • Down south, the National Weather Service issued its first blizzard warning in the Los Angeles area since 1989.

Of note: The storm will likely reach its maximum intensity in Southern California Friday through Saturday, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

  • In the Bay Area, snow is expected to pile up in the North Bay mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and other places over 1,000 feet in elevation.

Flashback: While snow in San Francisco proper is unlikely, the winter storm has prompted memories of the last time it stuck here in 1976.

What's next: A warmer system is expected to arrive in the Bay Area by Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said, bringing with it the possibility of rain through mid-next week.

