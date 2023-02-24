Storm brings historic cold day to San Francisco

The last time snow stuck in San Francisco was 1976. Photo: Clem Albers/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Winter storms are affecting much of the country this week, and California hasn't been spared.

Details: Wednesday's high of 48 degrees in San Francisco was the lowest ever on that day, breaking the previous record set in 1880 by 1 degree.

Down south, the National Weather Service issued its first blizzard warning in the Los Angeles area since 1989.

Of note: The storm will likely reach its maximum intensity in Southern California Friday through Saturday, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

In the Bay Area, snow is expected to pile up in the North Bay mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and other places over 1,000 feet in elevation.

Flashback: While snow in San Francisco proper is unlikely, the winter storm has prompted memories of the last time it stuck here in 1976.

What's next: A warmer system is expected to arrive in the Bay Area by Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said, bringing with it the possibility of rain through mid-next week.