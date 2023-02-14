1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Join San Francisco's pizza fight
Nothing will bring our city together (or tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.
- We all have our favorites, whether it's Del Popolo, Marcello's in the Castro or Golden Boy in North Beach.
Yes, but: Our best pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree, we'll stand steadfast together against any outsiders who try to throw shade on our cheesy pies.
State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city. Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!
- Will San Francisco win with our wide variety of wood-fired, Neapolitan 'za?
- Or will Chicago deep dish pull through?
- Or maybe Detroit, with their baked squares?
What's next: It's up to you, our loyal readers, to help vote us to the next round.
- We had a bye in the first round, but our second-round matchup is against Denver.
- SF should have this one in the bag, but we still need your vote to make sure Denver and their "mountain pies" don't beat us.
- Voting is open until 1pm PT today, and if we win, we move on to the quarterfinals. LFG!
