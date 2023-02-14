Join San Francisco's pizza fight

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Nothing will bring our city together (or tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.

We all have our favorites, whether it's Del Popolo, Marcello's in the Castro or Golden Boy in North Beach.

Yes, but: Our best pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree, we'll stand steadfast together against any outsiders who try to throw shade on our cheesy pies.

State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city. Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!

Will San Francisco win with our wide variety of wood-fired, Neapolitan 'za?

Or will Chicago deep dish pull through?

Or maybe Detroit, with their baked squares?

What's next: It's up to you, our loyal readers, to help vote us to the next round.

We had a bye in the first round, but our second-round matchup is against Denver.

SF should have this one in the bag, but we still need your vote to make sure Denver and their "mountain pies" don't beat us.

Voting is open until 1pm PT today, and if we win, we move on to the quarterfinals. LFG!

