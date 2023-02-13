SF Beer Week returns with top-notch lineup
San Francisco Beer Week is upon us, bringing tons of special releases, educational sessions, food pairings and more to cities across the Bay Area.
Why it matters: The 10-day celebration is an awesome way to support the more than 150 craft breweries that participate and local venues that host the events.
- Plus, it's a chance to drink beer on the cutting edge of the industry.
Context: A group of aficionados, including the founders of 21st Amendment Brewery and Magnolia Brewing Co., put on the first SF Beer Week back in 2009.
- It's happened every year since, including during the pandemic, when tastings went virtual.
Details: This year's festival kicked off last Friday and runs through this Sunday.
- Some events require reservations and cost money to attend, while others are pay as you go — or, drink.
What they're saying: "One look at the calendar and it’s safe to say San Francisco’s beer week is one of the tastiest in the country," Axios’ resident beer geek John Frank tells us.
John co-authors our Axios Denver newsletter, but if he were in town this week, these are the five events he says he would attend:
- Monday at The Church Key: Other Half is a Brooklyn-based brewery that makes the most pillowy yet precise hazy IPAs. This tap takeover features Green City and Cheddar, two of their mainstays.
- Tuesday at Holy Water: Try one of Denver’s hippest breweries, Our Mutual Friend, with this "keep the glass" event featuring their award-winning mixed-culture saisons.
- Wednesday at Crafty Fox: Don’t miss the annual release of the legendary Pliny the Younger and the sophisticated sips of the great Sante Adairius. Both in one place is a must-go.
- Saturday at Liquid Gold: The eighth annual IPA Overdose is the place to find the best showcase of East and West Coast hops all-stars like Cerebral, Highland Park, Moonraker and The Alchemist.
- Saturday at Trumer: The Celebration of Craft Beer Festival, co-hosted by the California Craft Brewers Association, is the crown jewel of Beer Week, featuring more than 650 beers from well-known local brewers.
