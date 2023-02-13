San Francisco Beer Week is upon us, bringing tons of special releases, educational sessions, food pairings and more to cities across the Bay Area.

Why it matters: The 10-day celebration is an awesome way to support the more than 150 craft breweries that participate and local venues that host the events.

Plus, it's a chance to drink beer on the cutting edge of the industry.

Context: A group of aficionados, including the founders of 21st Amendment Brewery and Magnolia Brewing Co., put on the first SF Beer Week back in 2009.

It's happened every year since, including during the pandemic, when tastings went virtual.

Details: This year's festival kicked off last Friday and runs through this Sunday.

Some events require reservations and cost money to attend, while others are pay as you go — or, drink.

What they're saying: "One look at the calendar and it’s safe to say San Francisco’s beer week is one of the tastiest in the country," Axios’ resident beer geek John Frank tells us.

John co-authors our Axios Denver newsletter, but if he were in town this week, these are the five events he says he would attend:

Monday at The Church Key: Other Half is a Brooklyn-based brewery that makes the most pillowy yet precise hazy IPAs. This tap takeover features Green City and Cheddar, two of their mainstays.

Other Half is a Brooklyn-based brewery that makes the most pillowy yet precise hazy IPAs. This tap takeover features Green City and Cheddar, two of their mainstays. Tuesday at Holy Water: Try one of Denver’s hippest breweries, Our Mutual Friend, with this "keep the glass" event featuring their award-winning mixed-culture saisons.