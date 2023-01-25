33 mins ago - Things to Do

San Francisco's comedy festival Sketchfest turns 20

Nick Bastone
SF Sketchfest banner

Image: Courtesy of SF Sketchfest

San Francisco's comedy festival Sketchfest kicked off over the weekend.

  • But if you didn't catch a show, don't worry. Plenty of the 200+ acts are still appearing ahead.

What's happening: Sketchfest celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with two weeks of sketch comedy, standup, improv, tributes and more.

  • The shows are scattered across the city and include stars like Fred Armisen, Jane Lynch, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, as well as up-and-comers.

Details: The festival runs through Feb. 5 and tickets — which start at $20 for in-person events — can be purchased online.

Some shows we're watching include:

Don’t Watch This Show Live: Featuring Brooke Heinichen and Kyle Gordon.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8pm at the Gateway Theatre.

Uptown Showdown: Featuring John Ross Bowie, River Butcher, Dana Gould and others.

  • Friday, Jan. 27 at 10pm at the Brava Theater Center.

Tribute: An Evening With Elliott Gould: Featuring a 50th-anniversary screening of "The Long Goodbye."

  • Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5pm at the Castro Theatre.

"Gentrif*cked": Featuring Vanessa Gonzalez and The Latino Comedy Project.

  • Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 at the Brava Theater Center.
