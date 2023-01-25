San Francisco's comedy festival Sketchfest turns 20

San Francisco's comedy festival Sketchfest kicked off over the weekend.

But if you didn't catch a show, don't worry. Plenty of the 200+ acts are still appearing ahead.

What's happening: Sketchfest celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with two weeks of sketch comedy, standup, improv, tributes and more.

The shows are scattered across the city and include stars like Fred Armisen, Jane Lynch, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, as well as up-and-comers.

Details: The festival runs through Feb. 5 and tickets — which start at $20 for in-person events — can be purchased online.

Select shows will also be streamed.

Some shows we're watching include:

Don’t Watch This Show Live: Featuring Brooke Heinichen and Kyle Gordon.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8pm at the Gateway Theatre.

Uptown Showdown: Featuring John Ross Bowie, River Butcher, Dana Gould and others.

Friday, Jan. 27 at 10pm at the Brava Theater Center.

Tribute: An Evening With Elliott Gould: Featuring a 50th-anniversary screening of "The Long Goodbye."

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5pm at the Castro Theatre.

"Gentrif*cked": Featuring Vanessa Gonzalez and The Latino Comedy Project.