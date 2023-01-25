San Francisco's comedy festival Sketchfest turns 20
San Francisco's comedy festival Sketchfest kicked off over the weekend.
- But if you didn't catch a show, don't worry. Plenty of the 200+ acts are still appearing ahead.
What's happening: Sketchfest celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with two weeks of sketch comedy, standup, improv, tributes and more.
- The shows are scattered across the city and include stars like Fred Armisen, Jane Lynch, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, as well as up-and-comers.
Details: The festival runs through Feb. 5 and tickets — which start at $20 for in-person events — can be purchased online.
- Select shows will also be streamed.
Some shows we're watching include:
Don’t Watch This Show Live: Featuring Brooke Heinichen and Kyle Gordon.
- Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8pm at the Gateway Theatre.
Uptown Showdown: Featuring John Ross Bowie, River Butcher, Dana Gould and others.
- Friday, Jan. 27 at 10pm at the Brava Theater Center.
Tribute: An Evening With Elliott Gould: Featuring a 50th-anniversary screening of "The Long Goodbye."
- Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5pm at the Castro Theatre.
"Gentrif*cked": Featuring Vanessa Gonzalez and The Latino Comedy Project.
- Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 at the Brava Theater Center.
