Madonna's greatest hits tour to visit San Francisco

Nick Bastone
Madonna playing guitar

Madonna performs in 2016. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Madonna announced plans for her upcoming “Celebration Tour” Tuesday, and San Francisco is among the pop icon's 35 stops across North America and Europe.

Details: The tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, and heads to the Chase Center on Oct. 4.

  • It's slated to feature the pop icon's greatest hits from the past four decades.

What they're saying: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a press release.

Flashback: Madonna last performed in San Francisco in 2019 at the Golden Gate Theatre as part of her "Madame X" tour.

Be smart: Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10am.

Of note: The Madonna tour adds to Chase Center's 2023 concert calendar, which includes Sam Smith on Aug. 28 and the Arctic Monkeys on Sept. 26.

  • Cirque du Soleil is also scheduled for eight shows in August.
