Madonna announced plans for her upcoming “Celebration Tour” Tuesday, and San Francisco is among the pop icon's 35 stops across North America and Europe.

Details: The tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, and heads to the Chase Center on Oct. 4.

It's slated to feature the pop icon's greatest hits from the past four decades.

What they're saying: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a press release.

Flashback: Madonna last performed in San Francisco in 2019 at the Golden Gate Theatre as part of her "Madame X" tour.

Be smart: Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10am.

Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets until Thursday at 6pm.

Of note: The Madonna tour adds to Chase Center's 2023 concert calendar, which includes Sam Smith on Aug. 28 and the Arctic Monkeys on Sept. 26.