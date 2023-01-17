Bay Area inflation rates are softening
Inflation in the Bay Area was at its lowest rate all year in December — a hopeful sign that soaring prices are starting to soften.
What’s happening: The San Francisco Bay Area’s consumer price index — which measures the average cost of goods and services over time — was up 4.9% in December compared with the previous year, but it dropped from 6% in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week.
- The area's CPI spiked in June, at 6.8%.
Why it matters: The cooling amounted to an overall 0.3% decline in prices on essentials like groceries and clothing across the Bay Area from October to December.
- And when living in one of the most expensive areas in the country, any relief is welcome.
Details: Fueling the decrease was a 25.5% drop in gasoline prices from October to December.
- Still, overall food prices were up 0.8%, with meats, poultry, fish and eggs up 1.2%.
Zoom out: Nationally, the consumer price index showed a 6.5% hike in December 2022 from December 2021 — the smallest year-over-year increase since October 2020-2021.
- Overall, CPI decreased 0.1% in December compared with November.
Of note: Eggs prices have been of particular concern due to the avian influenza outbreak that began last February.
