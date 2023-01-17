Bay Area inflation rates are softening

Inflation in the Bay Area was at its lowest rate all year in December — a hopeful sign that soaring prices are starting to soften.

What’s happening: The San Francisco Bay Area’s consumer price index — which measures the average cost of goods and services over time — was up 4.9% in December compared with the previous year, but it dropped from 6% in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week.

The area's CPI spiked in June, at 6.8%.

Why it matters: The cooling amounted to an overall 0.3% decline in prices on essentials like groceries and clothing across the Bay Area from October to December.

And when living in one of the most expensive areas in the country, any relief is welcome.

Details: Fueling the decrease was a 25.5% drop in gasoline prices from October to December.

Still, overall food prices were up 0.8%, with meats, poultry, fish and eggs up 1.2%.

Zoom out: Nationally, the consumer price index showed a 6.5% hike in December 2022 from December 2021 — the smallest year-over-year increase since October 2020-2021.

Overall, CPI decreased 0.1% in December compared with November.

Of note: Eggs prices have been of particular concern due to the avian influenza outbreak that began last February.