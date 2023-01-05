When the rain falls, San Francisco is grateful for residents like Dave Lang, who clear their neighborhood storm drains of leaves and other debris to help cut down on flooding.

What's happening: Lang, a semi-retired real estate agent, is a volunteer for the city's Adopt-a-Drain program, which lets residents "claim" and help maintain storm drains across the city.

Lang oversees eight drains on the two blocks near his Pac Heights home.

What they're saying: "There's nothing more satisfying than seeing bubbles and hearing the sound of a drain that's working," Lang said.

Plus, he added: "How else do you get to know your neighbors?"

Context: The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission launched the initiative in 2016 to help its crews keep up with clearing the city's 25,000 storm drains.

Residents have adopted over 4,000 to date.

How it works: Simply go to the program's website to see which drains are still available to adopt and claim one! You can even give it a name.

SFPUC has maintenance tips and hosts events where you can pick up safety gear and drain clearing supplies.

💭 Nick's thought bubble: I claimed a drain Wednesday, and I'm looking forward to keeping it clear throughout our rainy days ahead!