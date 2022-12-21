A massive winter storm is expected to hit the heart of the country just in time for the holidays, and even SFO — the nation's top airport — is bracing for a tough week ahead.

Why it matters: The storm is expected to interfere with both passenger travel and cargo transport across a vast stretch of the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller and Andrew Freedman report.

Long-awaited family reunions could be interrupted, while last-minute holiday gifts might not arrive in time for Christmas.

Driving the news: Widespread heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions could occur Thursday through Christmas Eve across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

The storm will be accompanied by dangerously cold air, with wind chills around -30°F in Chicago, for example, by Friday night.

Where it stands: Airlines are closely monitoring the storm and are likely to preemptively cancel flights as the forecast becomes clearer.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel told Axios that Denver and Chicago are the primary airports that could affect local passengers, and suggested signing up for airline travel alerts.

Try to arrive at SFO earlier than you normally would as well, and consider taking public transit or a rideshare if you don't already have parking reservations.

By the numbers: Nationally, AAA estimates that nearly 113 million people plan to travel at least 50 miles away from home this holiday season — close to pre-pandemic levels.

At SFO, Yakel said the airport is expecting around 80% of the travel volume it saw during the 2019 holiday season, before COVID-19 shut down much of the country.

Be smart: If your plans are flexible, try to rebook your flight, or hit the road early, to avoid the storm's peak impact Thursday and Friday.

💭 Nick's thought bubble: My family and I are leaving for Pittsburgh on Thursday and can't wait for the fun travel times ahead!