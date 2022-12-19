Buy your own "White Lotus" ceramic head right here in SF

Stuart Schuffman discovered the "White Lotus" ceramic heads at an Italian import shop in North Beach. Photo courtesy of Stuart Schuffman

When Stuart Schuffman (founder of local site Broke-Ass Stuart) participated in SantaCon earlier this month, he stumbled upon an incredible find — haunting ceramic heads like the ones featured in Season 2 of the HBO hit "The White Lotus."

The heads, known as Testa di Moro, or "Head of the Moor," have a wild history but over time have come to symbolize "eternal love," Schuffman wrote recently in SFGATE.

Apparently, the longtime North Beach shop Biordi Art Imports has carried them for some 50 years, but sales have spiked recently thanks to the show.