1 hour ago - News
Buy your own "White Lotus" ceramic head right here in SF
When Stuart Schuffman (founder of local site Broke-Ass Stuart) participated in SantaCon earlier this month, he stumbled upon an incredible find — haunting ceramic heads like the ones featured in Season 2 of the HBO hit "The White Lotus."
The heads, known as Testa di Moro, or "Head of the Moor," have a wild history but over time have come to symbolize "eternal love," Schuffman wrote recently in SFGATE.
Apparently, the longtime North Beach shop Biordi Art Imports has carried them for some 50 years, but sales have spiked recently thanks to the show.
- The ceramic heads are priced between $650 and $2,200, but the store's owner told Schuffman that they're expecting a new shipment of smaller ones this week that will go for $60 — perhaps the perfect holiday gift for your favorite "White Lotus" fan.
