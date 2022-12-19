Driverless car service Cruise gets OK for 24/7 service in all of SF

Cruise received a permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday to expand its driverless service throughout all of San Francisco around the clock.

Yes, but: Cruise still needs one more permit from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to be able to charge for its citywide 24/7 service, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The company has not given a timeline on when it'll launch this full, paid service to the public, as it depends on when Cruise gets approval from CPUC.

Why it matters: Proponents of autonomous vehicles argue they can save lives by removing human error in fatal car accidents, but the technology is hard to get right.

State of play: In February, Cruise began operating fully driverless late-night rides in limited parts of San Francisco for free. The hours were limited to 11pm to 5am.

Cruise started charging for those rides in June, after receiving a driverless deployment permit from CPUC. It's currently operating its paid driverless service in about 30% of the city, per the company.

Cruise says it has completed nearly 700,000 driverless miles in San Francisco since February.

Cruise and competitor Waymo are the only companies allowed to offer fully autonomous rides to the public in San Francisco.

Waymo, however, is only able to offer free rides for the time being because the company has yet to receive the proper permit.

What to watch: Federal safety regulators last week opened an investigation into Cruise over potential safety hazards related to hard braking and blocking traffic, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.