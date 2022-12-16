Federal safety regulators have opened an investigation into General Motors' self-driving robotaxis over potential safety hazards related to hard braking and blocking traffic.

Why it matters: The probe of GM's Cruise comes as federal regulations for self-driving cars remain unclear and the business case for them remains unproven, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

Driving the news: The Cruise vehicles are being reviewed because they "may engage in inappropriately hard braking or become immobilized while operating," blocking traffic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing.

The NHTSA said that it received reports of three rear-end collisions after Cruise vehicles braked a little too hard. The vehicles were under human supervision at the time of the crashes.

There were also reports that the vehicles blocked lanes and intersections, becoming "an unexpected obstacle to other road users," the NHTSA said.

Although the two types of incidents are unrelated, they "may introduce multiple potential hazards" to passengers, traffic and Cruise vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

What they're saying: "We’ll continue to fully cooperate with NHTSA or any regulator," Drew Pusateri, a Cruise spokesperson, told Axios in an email.

"There’s always a balance between healthy regulatory scrutiny and the innovation we desperately need to save lives," he added.

The company has driven at least 700,000 autonomous vehicles "with zero life-threatening injuries or fatalities," he said.

Pusateri said Cruise met with the NHTSA to discuss each of the hard-braking events and shared information that regulators requested.

The concerns over Cruise vehicles causing traffic issues are "rare" and have "not resulted in collisions," he added.

The big picture: The investigation comes as Cruise received a permit Thursday to expand across San Francisco. The company still needs one more permit to be able to charge for that service, Axios' Muller reports.

Earlier this week, Cruise exclusively told Axios San Francisco that it partnered with the University of San Francisco to offer free robotaxi rides to students.

