Flower shop turns garage into the Mission's newest cafe

Something exquisite has emerged out of a former garage in the Mission.

What's happening: Known first for its flowers, Marigold expanded last month into the world of coffee, opening a new cafe near the corner of 21st and York streets — next to its retail shop and production space.

What they're saying: "From the beginning, this was always part of our plans," Marigold co-owner Gena Banducci told Axios. "It's a ritual to enjoy … and take in the comfort of both flowers and coffee. They just go hand-in-hand in so many different ways."

Flashback: Banducci and business partner Aubriana MacNiven opened the flower side of Marigold in 2018 with a model mostly focused on weddings and events.

When COVID-19 struck, the duo leaned into retail (selling bouquets at the shop) and launched a subscription service, delivering flowers directly to customers' homes as often as once a week.

Plans to convert their neighboring storage garage into a cafe were finalized right before the pandemic shut down the city, which caused major delays.

"It took a little time, but we're here and we're open now," said Banducci.

Details: Marigold's cafe serves Portland-based Heart coffee, and their tea comes from Leaves and Flowers, based in Berkeley.