For sale: Twitter furniture and espresso makers

Want a piece of Twitter to call your very own?

The San Francisco-based social media company is auctioning off office chairs, espresso makers and commercial kitchen equipment deemed no longer needed after laying off and losing thousands of employees in recent weeks.

Details: The "surplus" sale will start Jan. 17 and close the following day.

Other notable items on auction include a 46-inch statue of Twitter's bird logo and a 6-foot "sculpture planter" in the shape of an "@" sign.

Opening bids for both start at $25.

What they're saying: "[The auction] has nothing to do with [Twitter's] financial position," a representative for the site hosting the sale, Heritage Global Partners, told Fortune. "If anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron."

State of play: News of the sale follows reports last week that Twitter repurposed several meeting rooms at its 1355 Market St. office as sleeping quarters for employees working long hours under owner Elon Musk's watch.

City inspectors conducted a site visit last Wednesday, confirming beds in at least two rooms.

Still, officials say they weren't able to carry out a complete inspection and that further investigation is required.

Meanwhile, Musk was met by a barrage of "boos" when comedian Dave Chappelle brought him on stage Sunday night at the Chase Center.