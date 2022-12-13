Stephen Curry celebrates making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors earned a big win against the Boston Celtics in their first matchup since owning them in the NBA Finals last season.

Why it matters: The Dubs are looking to defend their title, but they've been off to a shaky start this season, raising concerns about whether Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the team are capable of a repeat performance.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are good for the local economy. When the team does well and makes it to the Finals, "there's an immediate economic impact," SF Travel Association president Joe D'Alessandro said in May.

What's happening: The Warriors are 14-13 this season, trailing teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

Flashback: On this date last season, the Dubs were 22-5 🤯.

Yes, but: It's way too early to count out our team. The Warriors landed in The Athletic's "Tier 3: Playoff Teams" that "probably don't have to worry about dropping down to the Play-In Tournament," per Monday's Power Rankings.

Be smart: Only the top six-seeded teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences are guaranteed playoff spots.

The Play-In Tournament, introduced in 2021, is a postseason series that provides an opportunity for the teams with the seventh through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference to earn spots in the playoffs.

Two teams from each conference will compete in the playoffs.

Between the lines: The Warriors initially struggled to find the right lineup of people to play during minutes without Curry on the court.

Head coach Steve Kerr seems to have remedied those stretches by inserting Draymond Green into the second unit.

Second-year power forward Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up as of late, helping to provide that fire off the bench.

Meanwhile, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman has yet to secure a spot in the Warriors rotation after being demoted to the G League again last Thursday.

What they're saying: Kerr said the team "needed a game" like the win against the Celtics, as the team has "been a little stuck in the mud."

He added: "It feels like we've gotten better over the last few weeks, but not a whole lot to show for it."

By the numbers: The Warriors have sold out 444 consecutive home games, per the team.

But, but but: That doesn't mean all the seats are filled. Season ticket holders sometimes try to, unsuccessfully, resell tickets to games they don’t attend.

Megan's thought bubble: There were several rows of empty seats during the last few games I attended, perhaps because of the Warriors' lackluster season start.

The Warriors didn't return Axios’ request for true game attendance numbers.

What to watch: Two things: If fans stay loyal to the Dubs when they're not on top and how the team does on the road, where they've gone a depressing 2-11 in away games.