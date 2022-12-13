2 hours ago - Sports

Don't count out the Golden State Warriors

Megan Rose Dickey
Stephen Curry holding up three fingers

Stephen Curry celebrates making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors earned a big win against the Boston Celtics in their first matchup since owning them in the NBA Finals last season.

Why it matters: The Dubs are looking to defend their title, but they've been off to a shaky start this season, raising concerns about whether Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the team are capable of a repeat performance.

What's happening: The Warriors are 14-13 this season, trailing teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

  • Flashback: On this date last season, the Dubs were 22-5 🤯.

Yes, but: It's way too early to count out our team. The Warriors landed in The Athletic's "Tier 3: Playoff Teams" that "probably don't have to worry about dropping down to the Play-In Tournament," per Monday's Power Rankings.

Be smart: Only the top six-seeded teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences are guaranteed playoff spots.

  • The Play-In Tournament, introduced in 2021, is a postseason series that provides an opportunity for the teams with the seventh through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference to earn spots in the playoffs.
  • Two teams from each conference will compete in the playoffs.

Between the lines: The Warriors initially struggled to find the right lineup of people to play during minutes without Curry on the court.

  • Head coach Steve Kerr seems to have remedied those stretches by inserting Draymond Green into the second unit.
  • Second-year power forward Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up as of late, helping to provide that fire off the bench.
  • Meanwhile, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman has yet to secure a spot in the Warriors rotation after being demoted to the G League again last Thursday.

What they're saying: Kerr said the team "needed a game" like the win against the Celtics, as the team has "been a little stuck in the mud."

  • He added: "It feels like we've gotten better over the last few weeks, but not a whole lot to show for it."

By the numbers: The Warriors have sold out 444 consecutive home games, per the team.

  • But, but but: That doesn't mean all the seats are filled. Season ticket holders sometimes try to, unsuccessfully, resell tickets to games they don’t attend.

Megan's thought bubble: There were several rows of empty seats during the last few games I attended, perhaps because of the Warriors' lackluster season start.

  • The Warriors didn't return Axios’ request for true game attendance numbers.

What to watch: Two things: If fans stay loyal to the Dubs when they're not on top and how the team does on the road, where they've gone a depressing 2-11 in away games.

  • The Dubs are kicking off a three-game road trip tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by matches against the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
  • The Warriors return home for a Christmas Day game against the Grizzlies and high-flying star Ja Morant.
