Updated 12 mins ago - Sports
Golden State Warriors win 4th NBA title since 2015
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win their fourth NBA title since 2015 on Thursday night.
The big picture: It's the San Francisco-based team's seventh NBA championship in franchise history. Warriors great Steph Curry was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after scoring 34 points during the game.
- Curry is the 11th NBA player to be named MVP in the finals and the All-Star Game.
- The Warriors' win marks a fourth NBA championship for Curry and teammates Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
What they're saying: "We found a way to just get it done," Curry said during celebrations on the court after the Warriors lifted the championship trophy, per AP.
- "It’s part of a championship pedigree, our experience. ... We built this for 10-11 years. That means a lot when you get to this stage," he added.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.