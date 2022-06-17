Golden State Warriors win 4th NBA title since 2015

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win their fourth NBA title since 2015 on Thursday night.

The big picture: It's the San Francisco-based team's seventh NBA championship in franchise history. Warriors great Steph Curry was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after scoring 34 points during the game.

Curry is the 11th NBA player to be named MVP in the finals and the All-Star Game.

The Warriors' win marks a fourth NBA championship for Curry and teammates Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

What they're saying: "We found a way to just get it done," Curry said during celebrations on the court after the Warriors lifted the championship trophy, per AP.

"It’s part of a championship pedigree, our experience. ... We built this for 10-11 years. That means a lot when you get to this stage," he added.

Go deeper: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.