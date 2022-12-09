Local political group takes over The Bold Italic

Steven Buss and Sachin Agarwal of GrowSF. Photo: Courtesy of GrowSF

The Bold Italic, a once-essential read for lifestyle and off-beat coverage of the city, has yet another new home.

What's happening: Medium, which most recently owned TBI, has offloaded the online publication — for free — to GrowSF, an upstart political action group.

Medium CEO Tony Stubblebine told the Chronicle on Thursday that GrowSF was the most "credible group" to take over TBI, and his company was moving away from "being publishers [them]selves."

What they're saying: "TBI used to be such a great source of positive, non-political news, and we're excited to steward it back in that direction," GrowSF director Steven Buss told Axios.

He maintained that his group would not use TBI's reach to spread its political leanings.

Yes, but: Some, including San Francisco's Latino publication El Tecolote, have questioned whether avoiding politics is possible.

Context: The Bold Italic launched in 2009 as a joint venture between the design firm IDEO and newspaper group Gannett.

It sold in 2015 to writer and startup founder Sunil Rajaraman and again in 2019 to Medium, as part of the company's premium subscription push.

What's next: Buss said GrowSF is searching for an editor-in-chief and hopes to relaunch the publication early next year.