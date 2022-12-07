A rendering of the Transamerica Pyramid from Mark Twain Plaza. Photo: Courtesy of DBOX

The iconic Transamerica Pyramid Center is getting a makeover for its 50th anniversary.

Driving the news: Real estate development firm SHVO and Deutsche Finance America bought the skyscraper and its surrounding area for $650 million in 2020, and the groups are financing the $400 million redevelopment project.

Why it matters: Downtown SF has yet to fully recover from the impact of pandemic-related office and business shutdowns.

The revamping of the Transamerica Pyramid, thanks to the single-largest investment in downtown San Francisco since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, could be the spark the area needs.

What's happening: Construction began Tuesday on the revamp.

The Transamerica Pyramid Center encompasses a whole city block, including the pyramid itself, Redwood Park, plus two additional buildings.

The plan is to add new on-site amenities like a fitness center, a members-only lounge, restaurant, sky bar and meeting rooms.

The renovation also includes bringing restaurants and shops to Mark Twain Street, which is connected to Redwood Park, the San Francisco Chronicle previously reported.

What they're saying: "Our plan here is to restore and revitalize this block," Michael Shvo, founder and CEO of the eponymous development firm, said at a press event Tuesday. He said their goal is for the center to "be the heart of San Francisco."

Shvo said he envisions people coming to the revamped area to have ice cream with their kids, dinner with friends or breakfast in the park.

"Our commitment to San Francisco is to activate this entire block."

A rendering of Mark Twain Plaza with shops and restaurants. Courtesy of DBOX

Flashback: The Transamerica Pyramid first opened in 1972, becoming known as the "Wall Street of the West."

Critics, however, called the design "an inhumane creation," "authentic architectural butchery" and "the most portentously and insidiously bad building" in SF.

Shvo, at the press event, said the criticisms stemmed from fears of San Francisco becoming more like skyscraper-heavy Manhattan.

The pyramid was once the tallest building in the city's skyline, but that honor now goes to the behemoth that is Salesforce Tower.

What to watch: The first phase of the renovation, which will include the pyramid and park, is expected to be completed next December, followed by work on the other two buildings.