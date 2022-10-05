Dreamforce boosted San Francisco tourism
Dreamforce, Salesforce's takeover of downtown San Francisco, did its part in bringing tourists to the city.
Driving the news: Hotel occupancy in downtown San Francisco was 95.1% for the first two days of the tech conference, according to a report from data analytics firm STR.
- That same time period in 2019 saw a 96.6% hotel occupancy.
Why it matters: San Francisco remains in pandemic-recovery mode, and the city's downtown area has been the slowest to rebound in the country, per data through May.
By the numbers: Dreamforce brought 40,000 attendees to downtown SF, compared to 170,000 in 2019.
- SF is expected to host 21.5 million visitors this year, up from 17 million last year, per the San Francisco Travel Association.
- Tourists are projected to spend $6.7 billion — an 89.3% increase from 2021, but a 30.2% decrease from 2019.
What they're saying: The hotel occupancy data exceeded expectations for Dreamforce, SF Travel president Joe D'Alessandro told the SF Business Times.
- "It showed that the city can host a major conference like this and that we're back and ready to do it again," he said.
What's next: San Francisco's Moscone Center will hold TechCrunch Disrupt this month, with a projected 10,000 attendees.
