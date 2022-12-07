3 best holiday light displays in San Francisco
The holiday season is upon us.
If you're looking to get into the spirit, we've spotted a few places around the city that might just help.
Houses
Perhaps the most decked out house for the holidays is on Castro Street (between 14th Street and Duboce Avenue).
- A giant Santa hangs from the second floor and Christmas music plays on repeat.
- The house is truly impressive and worth laying eyes on in person.
Worthy of your time: If you do go, take a 2-minute detour to see the lights at a house on the corner of Upper Terrace and Masonic Avenue (near the south end of Buena Vista Park).
- It's a beautiful brick house with giant nutcracker figures flanking its front steps and little gnomes everywhere.
Sadly, the "Tom and Jerry House" on Castro Hill, which dazzled visitors for over 30 years with its 40+ foot pine tree and off-the-wall decorations, is not lit up this year.
Golden Gate Park
Entwined, an "enchanted forest" located at Peacock Meadow, is one of the many colorful displays on JFK Drive during the holidays.
Other lighted features in Golden Gate Park include the city's official holiday tree outside McLaren Lodge, the Ferris Wheel near the Cal Academy of Sciences and projections on the Conservatory of Flowers.
Downtown
Through Sunday, buildings scattered across downtown will display colorful projections as part of "Let's Glow SF" holiday light show.
Of note: Restaurants and bars in the area are also offering specials, like $10 Manhattans, as part of the event.
While you're in the area, check out the other festive displays like the two-story gingerbread house in the Fairmont Hotel's lobby, the Macy's tree in Union Square and the holiday-decorated cable cars near the turnaround at Powell and Market streets.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.