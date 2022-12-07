3 best holiday light displays in San Francisco

The holiday season is upon us.

If you're looking to get into the spirit, we've spotted a few places around the city that might just help.

Houses

Perhaps the most decked out house for the holidays is on Castro Street (between 14th Street and Duboce Avenue).

A giant Santa hangs from the second floor and Christmas music plays on repeat.

The house is truly impressive and worth laying eyes on in person.

Decorated house on Upper Terrace. Photo: Nick Bastone/Axios

Worthy of your time: If you do go, take a 2-minute detour to see the lights at a house on the corner of Upper Terrace and Masonic Avenue (near the south end of Buena Vista Park).

It's a beautiful brick house with giant nutcracker figures flanking its front steps and little gnomes everywhere.

Sadly, the "Tom and Jerry House" on Castro Hill, which dazzled visitors for over 30 years with its 40+ foot pine tree and off-the-wall decorations, is not lit up this year.

Golden Gate Park

Entwined light show in Golden Gate Park. Photo courtesy of SF Rec and Parks

Entwined, an "enchanted forest" located at Peacock Meadow, is one of the many colorful displays on JFK Drive during the holidays.

Other lighted features in Golden Gate Park include the city's official holiday tree outside McLaren Lodge, the Ferris Wheel near the Cal Academy of Sciences and projections on the Conservatory of Flowers.

Downtown

Lights projected onto the Pacific Stock Exchange. Photo courtesy of Downtown SF Partnership

Through Sunday, buildings scattered across downtown will display colorful projections as part of "Let's Glow SF" holiday light show.

Of note: Restaurants and bars in the area are also offering specials, like $10 Manhattans, as part of the event.

While you're in the area, check out the other festive displays like the two-story gingerbread house in the Fairmont Hotel's lobby, the Macy's tree in Union Square and the holiday-decorated cable cars near the turnaround at Powell and Market streets.