Home Court: Golden State Warriors vs. Axios Local

Data: Axios research; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

The Golden State Warriors are off to a shaky start this season, but let's keep hope alive that our defending champs can get their act together.

Driving the news: We're taking a page out of Axios Salt Lake City's playbook and tracking how the Dubs are doing versus the rest of Axios Locals.

Axios Local currently has daily newsletters in 24 U.S. cities. Of those markets, 14 have an NBA team.

The chart above shows all the teams in our markets and the Warriors' record against them. We'll update it every few weeks.

What we're watching: If the Warriors can climb their way to the top of Western Conference, where we belong.

What's happening: The Warriors have so far played eight games against teams in other Axios Local markets, having gone 2-6 in those matchups.

Golden State have done much better at home, losing just one of their first eight games at the Chase Center. Against other Axios teams at home, the Warriors have gone 1-1.

What's next: The Warriors are playing against the Utah Jazz on Friday in San Francisco.