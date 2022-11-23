Home Court: Golden State Warriors vs. Axios Local
The Golden State Warriors are off to a shaky start this season, but let's keep hope alive that our defending champs can get their act together.
Driving the news: We're taking a page out of Axios Salt Lake City's playbook and tracking how the Dubs are doing versus the rest of Axios Locals.
- Axios Local currently has daily newsletters in 24 U.S. cities. Of those markets, 14 have an NBA team.
- The chart above shows all the teams in our markets and the Warriors' record against them. We'll update it every few weeks.
What we're watching: If the Warriors can climb their way to the top of Western Conference, where we belong.
What's happening: The Warriors have so far played eight games against teams in other Axios Local markets, having gone 2-6 in those matchups.
- Golden State have done much better at home, losing just one of their first eight games at the Chase Center. Against other Axios teams at home, the Warriors have gone 1-1.
What's next: The Warriors are playing against the Utah Jazz on Friday in San Francisco.
- Ya girl Megan will be there if her flight from Iowa lands on time ... which it probably won't.
