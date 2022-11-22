Home for the holidays: SF food edition

Lots of us will be out of town this week for Thanksgiving, but if you're staying in the city, lucky you.

The weather is wonderful. The streets are calm. And, you can explore some food and drink spots that might otherwise be too busy.

🌯 For a breakfast burrito and a chance to pick up some holiday decorations, head to Kelly's Deli, a walk-up cafe located outside Home Depot in Emeryville.

Chronicle food writer Cesar Hernandez recently wrote that it's among the best in the Bay Area.

🍻 For a pint consider Cellarmaker Brewing Company, which announced last week that they're shutting down their original Howard Street location at the end of the year after recently acquiring the Berkeley sour beer maker Rare Barrel.

They'll be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but closed the rest of the week. Meanwhile, Cellarmaker House of Pizza in the Mission, which serves up plenty of brews, will be open all weekend.

The silver lining for Cellarmaker fans: They plan to open a new location in Oakland's Jack London Square early next year.

😎 For a trendy dinner, consider one of the three San Francisco restaurants to make Esquire's latest list of the 40 top new restaurants in America: San Ho Won, Le Fantastique and Shuggie's.