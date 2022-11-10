Data: California Department of Elections, San Francisco Department of Elections; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections.

The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.

Statewide voters rejected Prop. 30 with 59.1% of the vote, per unofficial results.

San Francisco, however, voted overwhelmingly in favor of Prop. 30 with 63.3% of voters saying yes, per preliminary results.

But, but, but: San Francisco still has about 104,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots left to count, per the Department of Elections.

What they're saying: Nick Josefowitz, chief policy officer at SPUR who helped craft Prop. 30, told Axios he wasn't necessarily surprised by the measure's success in San Francisco given its strong support from a slew of local politicians and environmental groups.

"It was a really strong climate policy that had an equity focus, and I think that's why you see places like San Francisco overwhelmingly support it," Josefowitz said.

The big picture: As for where the measure stumbled at the state level, Josefowitz said it was "really clear that Prop. 30 lost because of the governor's opposition," which he described as "still a head-scratcher," given Newsom's ambitious EV targets.

"I think the burden is now really on the government to work with legislative leaders to find other ways to fund the transition to a cleaner transportation system and to clean California’s air," he said.

What's next: SF will release additional election results today at 4pm.