District Attorney Brooke Jenkins leads in early results

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Courtesy of the campaigns of John Hamasaki, Brooke Jenkins and Joe Alioto Veronese

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is leading in the race to maintain her seat, collecting 47.96% of the vote, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday evening.

The candidates: Incumbent Brooke Jenkins and her opponent Joe Alioto Veronese are widely considered the more moderate candidates, while John Hamasaki skews progressive.

SF Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins to the role in July following the recall of progressive DA Chesa Boudin.

Both Hamasaki and Alioto Veronese are civil rights attorneys who formerly served on the city's police commission, the body that oversees the San Francisco Police Department.

By the numbers: So far, Hamasaki has collected 34.06% and Alioto Veronese 13.13%.

Why it matters: San Franciscans are divided over crime and policing, and the DA decides whether to file criminal charges against someone accused of a crime, along with the severity of those indictments.

While Jenkins and Alioto Veronese have signaled a "tough on crime" stance, Hamasaki has emphasized the need to address public safety while also "respecting the due process rights of people that are charged with crimes."

Between the lines: As the public face of the Boudin recall effort, Jenkins has been mired in controversy since her appointment due to the firing of staffers and receiving over $100,000 from a nonprofit linked to Boudin's recall. Before leaving her role as assistant DA, Jenkins reportedly sent sensitive police reports to a colleague's personal computer.

What's next: The winner will serve through January 2024, the end of Boudin's term.