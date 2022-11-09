District Attorney Brooke Jenkins leads in early results
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is leading in the race to maintain her seat, collecting 47.96% of the vote, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday evening.
The candidates: Incumbent Brooke Jenkins and her opponent Joe Alioto Veronese are widely considered the more moderate candidates, while John Hamasaki skews progressive.
- SF Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins to the role in July following the recall of progressive DA Chesa Boudin.
- Both Hamasaki and Alioto Veronese are civil rights attorneys who formerly served on the city's police commission, the body that oversees the San Francisco Police Department.
By the numbers: So far, Hamasaki has collected 34.06% and Alioto Veronese 13.13%.
Why it matters: San Franciscans are divided over crime and policing, and the DA decides whether to file criminal charges against someone accused of a crime, along with the severity of those indictments.
- While Jenkins and Alioto Veronese have signaled a "tough on crime" stance, Hamasaki has emphasized the need to address public safety while also "respecting the due process rights of people that are charged with crimes."
Between the lines: As the public face of the Boudin recall effort, Jenkins has been mired in controversy since her appointment due to the firing of staffers and receiving over $100,000 from a nonprofit linked to Boudin's recall. Before leaving her role as assistant DA, Jenkins reportedly sent sensitive police reports to a colleague's personal computer.
What's next: The winner will serve through January 2024, the end of Boudin's term.
- Then we'll do this over again in November 2023 when San Franciscans vote for a full-term DA. If voters pass Prop H, however, we would vote for the next DA in 2024 and the winner of Tuesday's election would remain in office through January 2025.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.