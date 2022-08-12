San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been in the hot seat this week following an income disclosure showing that she received over $100,000 from a nonprofit linked to the effort to recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin.

Why it matters: The recent revelations raise ethical concerns around whether Jenkins intentionally misled the public about her role in the recall.

Jenkins, who was appointed to the position in July and is up for election in November, had previously said she volunteered for the recall efforts.

These disclosures could make it difficult for her to garner enough support to win in November.

Catch up quick: Recently filed ethics records show Jenkins was paid in the months leading up to her appointment to consult for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, a nonprofit focused on improving public safety and quality of life.

A group with a similar name, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, spent millions of dollars to support Boudin's recall.

The organizations are legally separate entities, but share wealthy hedge fund manager William Oberndorf as a board member. Oberndorf was one of the biggest donors to the group backing the recall efforts.

What she's saying: Jenkins said she used her "career and prosecutorial experience to help provide a new source of income to help support my family and children," CBS reports.

She added: "My work for the nonprofit organization focused on public safety … and other legal work supporting communities ranging from formerly incarcerated women to helping advise the business community on public safety concerns and issues."

The other side: "I think there's serious questions about not disclosing it, and I think there are serious questions about why someone who is district attorney has taken money from this entity, given its politics," District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston told the San Francisco Chronicle.

What's next: The San Francisco Ethics Commission could launch an investigation to determine whether Jenkins broke any laws, either at its own discretion or in response to someone filing a complaint. City law, however, prevents the commission from disclosing information about complaints or ongoing investigations, the commission told Axios.