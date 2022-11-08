San Francisco voter turnout lags 2018 levels

A sign posted at a polling station outside City Hall for the June primary election. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Early voter turnout in San Francisco is trailing 2018's midterm figures, per local election officials.

Driving the news: As of Sunday, about 24% of the city's registered voters had returned their ballots, SF's Department of Elections said.

That's lower than 2018, when about 30% of SF voters had already submitted ballots by the same point in the election cycle, Matthew Selby, the elections department's custodian of records, told Axios via email.

Context: In 2018, overall voter turnout in SF was 74.49% — 48.94% of that came in via mail-in ballots.

What they're saying: Voter turnout has "generally trended down" in SF since 2021 when California residents voted not to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, Selby said.

Between the lines: Selby wouldn't speculate on why turnout has so far been lower this year. Generally, voter participation is driven by issues and candidates on the ballot.

The district attorney race is perhaps the most contentious on Tuesday's ballot.

Separately, the city's Department of Elections does not have any projections for overall voter turnout.

Of note: San Francisco's Proposition H aims to increase voter turnout. If passed, it would move the scheduled 2023 elections for mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney, and treasurer to 2024, and every four years thereafter.

Prop H supporters include the League of Pissed Off Voters, GrowSF and the SF Democratic Party. The SF Republican Party is against the measure.

Be smart: Ballots can be placed in drop boxes until 8pm today, or must be postmarked today to be counted.

To vote in person, find your nearest polling place. Polls will be open 7am–8pm.

And if you need help filling out your ballot, we've got you covered.

What's next: San Francisco's Department of Elections will release four preliminary result reports after polls close tonight.