Look, we get it. The November midterm ballot is long and complicated and filling it out can be a daunting task.

To help, we've combed through voter guides from six local organizations that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting on state and local propositions.

They include:

And, here are their endorsements:

California props

Prop 1: Constitutional right to reproductive freedom

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games and sports betting on tribal lands

SF Democratic Party: No position

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No

Prop 27: Allows online and mobile sports betting outside tribal lands

SF Democratic Party: No

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: No

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No

Prop 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No position

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No

Prop 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal income over $2 million

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop 31: Prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

San Francisco props

Prop A: Supplemental cost of living adjustment for retired city employees

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: Yes

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop B: Eliminate the Sanitation and Streets Department

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: Yes

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop C: Establish a Homelessness Oversight Commission

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: No

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop D: "Affordable Homes Now"

SF Democratic Party: No

SF Republican Party: No position

League of Pissed Off Voters: No

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop E: "Affordable Housing Production Act"

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No

Prop F: Library Preservation Fund

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop G: Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop H: Shift mayoral election to presidential election years

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop I: Allow vehicles on JFK Drive and the Great Highway

SF Democratic Party: No

SF Republican Party: Yes

League of Pissed Off Voters: No

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No

Prop J: Allow recreational use of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: No position

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop L: Renew sales tax for transportation projects

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop M: Tax on keeping residential units vacant

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No

Prop N: Allows Rec and Park to manage the underground parking garage below the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No position

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: Yes

SPUR: Yes

SF Chronicle: Yes

Prop O: Parcel tax for some property owners to help fund City College

SF Democratic Party: Yes

SF Republican Party: No

League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes

GrowSF: No

SPUR: No

SF Chronicle: No decision yet