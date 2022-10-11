Roundup: Your San Francisco voter guides
Look, we get it. The November midterm ballot is long and complicated and filling it out can be a daunting task.
To help, we've combed through voter guides from six local organizations that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting on state and local propositions.
They include:
- SF Democratic Party
- SF Republican Party
- League of Pissed Off Voters: A non-partisan group of volunteers who raise money to print its guide through a general purpose recipient committee. Its goal is to build "a progressive governing majority in [its] lifetime."
- GrowSF: A political action committee that "pursues common sense solutions to create a San Francisco that works for everyone."
- SPUR: "Nonprofit public policy organization … develop[ing] solutions to the big problems cities face."
- And, the SF Chronicle editorial board
And, here are their endorsements:
California props
Prop 1: Constitutional right to reproductive freedom
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games and sports betting on tribal lands
SF Democratic Party: No position
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No
Prop 27: Allows online and mobile sports betting outside tribal lands
SF Democratic Party: No
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: No
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No
Prop 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No position
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No
Prop 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal income over $2 million
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop 31: Prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
San Francisco props
Prop A: Supplemental cost of living adjustment for retired city employees
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: Yes
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop B: Eliminate the Sanitation and Streets Department
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: Yes
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop C: Establish a Homelessness Oversight Commission
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: No
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop D: "Affordable Homes Now"
SF Democratic Party: No
SF Republican Party: No position
League of Pissed Off Voters: No
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop E: "Affordable Housing Production Act"
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No
Prop F: Library Preservation Fund
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop G: Grants to the San Francisco Unified School District
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop H: Shift mayoral election to presidential election years
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop I: Allow vehicles on JFK Drive and the Great Highway
SF Democratic Party: No
SF Republican Party: Yes
League of Pissed Off Voters: No
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No
Prop J: Allow recreational use of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: No position
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop L: Renew sales tax for transportation projects
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop M: Tax on keeping residential units vacant
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No
Prop N: Allows Rec and Park to manage the underground parking garage below the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No position
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: Yes
SPUR: Yes
SF Chronicle: Yes
Prop O: Parcel tax for some property owners to help fund City College
SF Democratic Party: Yes
SF Republican Party: No
League of Pissed Off Voters: Yes
GrowSF: No
SPUR: No
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
