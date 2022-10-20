Races to watch: San Francisco's November ballot

From left to right: John Hamasaki, Brooke Jenkins and Joe Alioto Veronese. Photos: Courtesy of their respective campaigns

San Francisco's November election includes several important local races that will shape the city in the coming years.

To help, we've rounded up endorsements from five local groups that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting.

They include:

Here are their endorsements:

District Attorney

SF Democratic Party: John Hamasaki (1), Joe Alioto Veronese (2)

SF Republican Party: Brooke Jenkins, Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese (in no particular order)

League of Pissed Off Voters: John Hamasaki

GrowSF: Brooke Jenkins

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Public Defender

SF Democratic Party: Mano Raju

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Mano Raju

GrowSF: Mano Raju

SF Chronicle: Mano Raju

Assessor Recorder

SF Democratic Party: Joaquín Torres

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Joaquín Torres

SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)

Supervisor, District 2

SF Democratic Party: Catherine Stefani

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Catherine Stefani

SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)

Supervisor, District 4

SF Democratic Party: Gordon Mar

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Gordon Mar

GrowSF: Joel Engardio

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Supervisor, District 6

SF Democratic Party: Honey Mahogany

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Honey Mahogany (1), Cherelle Jackson (2)

GrowSF: Matt Dorsey

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Supervisor, District 8

SF Democratic Party: Rafael Mandelman

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Rafael Mandelman

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Supervisor, District 10

SF Democratic Party: Shamann Walton

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Shamann Walton

GrowSF: No Endorsement

SF Chronicle: Shamann Walton

BART Board of Directors, District 8

SF Democratic Party: Janice Li

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Janice Li

GrowSF: Janice Li

SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)

Board of Education

SF Democratic Party: Alida Fisher, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi

SF Republican Party: Ann Hsu

League of Pissed Off Voters: Alida Fisher, Gabriela Lopez, Karen Fleshman

GrowSF: Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi, and Lisa Weissman-Ward

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

City College Trustee - 2 Year

SF Democratic Party: Murrell Green

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Adolfo Velasquez

GrowSF: Murrell Green

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

City College Trustee - 4 Year

SF Democratic Party: Susan Solomon, Anita Martinez, Vick Chung

SF Republican Party: Marie Hurabiell, Jason Chuyang Zeng

League of Pissed Off Voters: Susan Solomon, Anita Martinez, Vick Chung

GrowSF: No Endorsement

SF Chronicle: No decision yet