Races to watch: San Francisco's November ballot

Nick Bastone
John Hamasaki, Brooke Jenkins and Joe Alioto Veronese

From left to right: John Hamasaki, Brooke Jenkins and Joe Alioto Veronese. Photos: Courtesy of their respective campaigns

San Francisco's November election includes several important local races that will shape the city in the coming years.

  • To help, we've rounded up endorsements from five local groups that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting.

They include:

Here are their endorsements:

District Attorney

SF Democratic Party: John Hamasaki (1), Joe Alioto Veronese (2)

SF Republican Party: Brooke Jenkins, Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese (in no particular order)

League of Pissed Off Voters: John Hamasaki

GrowSF: Brooke Jenkins

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Public Defender

SF Democratic Party: Mano Raju

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Mano Raju

GrowSF: Mano Raju

SF Chronicle: Mano Raju

Assessor Recorder

SF Democratic Party: Joaquín Torres

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Joaquín Torres

SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)

Supervisor, District 2

SF Democratic Party: Catherine Stefani

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Catherine Stefani

SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)

Supervisor, District 4

SF Democratic Party: Gordon Mar

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Gordon Mar

GrowSF: Joel Engardio

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Supervisor, District 6

SF Democratic Party: Honey Mahogany

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Honey Mahogany (1), Cherelle Jackson (2)

GrowSF: Matt Dorsey

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Supervisor, District 8

SF Democratic Party: Rafael Mandelman

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Rafael Mandelman

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Supervisor, District 10

SF Democratic Party: Shamann Walton

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Shamann Walton

GrowSF: No Endorsement

SF Chronicle: Shamann Walton

BART Board of Directors, District 8

SF Democratic Party: Janice Li

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Janice Li

GrowSF: Janice Li

SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)

Board of Education

SF Democratic Party: Alida Fisher, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi

SF Republican Party: Ann Hsu

League of Pissed Off Voters: Alida Fisher, Gabriela Lopez, Karen Fleshman

GrowSF: Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi, and Lisa Weissman-Ward

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

City College Trustee - 2 Year

SF Democratic Party: Murrell Green

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: Adolfo Velasquez

GrowSF: Murrell Green

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

City College Trustee - 4 Year

SF Democratic Party: Susan Solomon, Anita Martinez, Vick Chung

SF Republican Party: Marie Hurabiell, Jason Chuyang Zeng

League of Pissed Off Voters: Susan Solomon, Anita Martinez, Vick Chung

GrowSF: No Endorsement

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

