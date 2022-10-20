Races to watch: San Francisco's November ballot
San Francisco's November election includes several important local races that will shape the city in the coming years.
- To help, we've rounded up endorsements from five local groups that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting.
They include:
- SF Democratic Party
- SF Republican Party
- League of Pissed Off Voters: A nonpartisan group of volunteers who raise money to print their guide through a general purpose recipient committee. The organization's goal is to build "a progressive governing majority in [its] lifetime."
- GrowSF: A political action committee that "pursues common sense solutions to create a San Francisco that works for everyone."
- The SF Chronicle editorial board
Here are their endorsements:
District Attorney
SF Democratic Party: John Hamasaki (1), Joe Alioto Veronese (2)
SF Republican Party: Brooke Jenkins, Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese (in no particular order)
League of Pissed Off Voters: John Hamasaki
GrowSF: Brooke Jenkins
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
Public Defender
SF Democratic Party: Mano Raju
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: Mano Raju
GrowSF: Mano Raju
SF Chronicle: Mano Raju
Assessor Recorder
SF Democratic Party: Joaquín Torres
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Joaquín Torres
SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)
Supervisor, District 2
SF Democratic Party: Catherine Stefani
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Catherine Stefani
SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)
Supervisor, District 4
SF Democratic Party: Gordon Mar
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: Gordon Mar
GrowSF: Joel Engardio
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
Supervisor, District 6
SF Democratic Party: Honey Mahogany
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: Honey Mahogany (1), Cherelle Jackson (2)
GrowSF: Matt Dorsey
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
Supervisor, District 8
SF Democratic Party: Rafael Mandelman
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Rafael Mandelman
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
Supervisor, District 10
SF Democratic Party: Shamann Walton
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: Shamann Walton
GrowSF: No Endorsement
SF Chronicle: Shamann Walton
BART Board of Directors, District 8
SF Democratic Party: Janice Li
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: Janice Li
GrowSF: Janice Li
SF Chronicle: No endorsement (Candidate is running unopposed)
Board of Education
SF Democratic Party: Alida Fisher, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi
SF Republican Party: Ann Hsu
League of Pissed Off Voters: Alida Fisher, Gabriela Lopez, Karen Fleshman
GrowSF: Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi, and Lisa Weissman-Ward
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
City College Trustee - 2 Year
SF Democratic Party: Murrell Green
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: Adolfo Velasquez
GrowSF: Murrell Green
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
City College Trustee - 4 Year
SF Democratic Party: Susan Solomon, Anita Martinez, Vick Chung
SF Republican Party: Marie Hurabiell, Jason Chuyang Zeng
League of Pissed Off Voters: Susan Solomon, Anita Martinez, Vick Chung
GrowSF: No Endorsement
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
