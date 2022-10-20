Roundup: California state and federal election guide
This November's ballot is no joke! It's long, and there are plenty of important decisions to be made.
- To help, we've rounded up endorsements from five local groups that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting on federal and state races.
They include:
- SF Democratic Party
- SF Republican Party
- League of Pissed Off Voters: A non-partisan group of volunteers who raise money to print its guide through a general purpose recipient committee. Its goal is to build "a progressive governing majority in [its] lifetime."
- GrowSF: A political action committee that "pursues common sense solutions to create a San Francisco that works for everyone."
- And, the SF Chronicle editorial board
And, here are their endorsements:
Federal
U.S. Senate (Regular and Special elections)
SF Democratic Party: Alex Padilla
SF Republican Party: Mark Meuser
League of Pissed Off Voters: Alex Padilla
GrowSF: Alex Padilla
SF Chronicle: Alex Padilla
U.S. Congress, District 11
SF Democratic Party: Nancy Pelosi
SF Republican Party: John Dennis
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Nancy Pelosi
SF Chronicle: N/A
State
Governor
SF Democratic Party: Gavin Newsom
SF Republican Party: Brian Dahle
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Gavin Newsom
SF Chronicle: Gavin Newsom
Lieutenant Governor
SF Democratic Party: Eleni Kounalakis
SF Republican Party: Angela Underwood Jacobs
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Eleni Kounalakis
SF Chronicle: Eleni Kounalakis
Secretary of State
SF Democratic Party: Shirley Weber
SF Republican Party: Rob Bernosky
League of Pissed Off Voters: Shirley Weber
GrowSF: Shirley Weber
SF Chronicle: Shirley Weber
State Controller
SF Democratic Party: Malia Cohen
SF Republican Party: Lanhee Chen
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Malia Cohen
SF Chronicle: No decision yet
Treasurer
SF Democratic Party: Fiona Ma
SF Republican Party: Jack Guerrero
League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement
GrowSF: Fiona Ma
SF Chronicle: No endorsement
Attorney General
SF Democratic Party: Rob Bonta
SF Republican Party: Nathan Hochman
League of Pissed Off Voters: Rob Bonta
GrowSF: Rob Bonta
SF Chronicle: Rob Bonta
Insurance Commissioner
SF Democratic Party: Ricardo Lara
SF Republican Party: Robert Howell
League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement
GrowSF: Ricardo Lara
SF Chronicle: No endorsement
Board of Equalization, District 2
SF Democratic Party: Sally Lieber
SF Republican Party: Peter Verbica
League of Pissed Off Voters: Sally Lieber
GrowSF: No endorsement
SF Chronicle: N/A
Superintendent of Public Instruction
SF Democratic Party: Tony Thurmond
SF Republican Party: Lance Christensen
League of Pissed Off Voters: Tony Thurmond
GrowSF: Tony Thurmond
SF Chronicle: Tony Thurmond
State Assemblymember, District 17
SF Democratic Party: Matt Haney
SF Republican Party: N/A
League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement
GrowSF: Matt Haney
SF Chronicle: Matt Haney
State Assemblymember, District 19
SF Democratic Party: Phil Ting
SF Republican Party: Karsten Weide
League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement
GrowSF: No endorsement
SF Chronicle: N/A
