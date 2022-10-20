Roundup: California state and federal election guide

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Jerod Harris via Getty Images; and Courtesy of the campaign of Brian Dahle

This November's ballot is no joke! It's long, and there are plenty of important decisions to be made.

To help, we've rounded up endorsements from five local groups that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting on federal and state races.

They include:

And, here are their endorsements:

Federal

U.S. Senate (Regular and Special elections)

SF Democratic Party: Alex Padilla

SF Republican Party: Mark Meuser

League of Pissed Off Voters: Alex Padilla

GrowSF: Alex Padilla

SF Chronicle: Alex Padilla

U.S. Congress, District 11

SF Democratic Party: Nancy Pelosi

SF Republican Party: John Dennis

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Nancy Pelosi

SF Chronicle: N/A

State

Governor

SF Democratic Party: Gavin Newsom

SF Republican Party: Brian Dahle

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Gavin Newsom

SF Chronicle: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor

SF Democratic Party: Eleni Kounalakis

SF Republican Party: Angela Underwood Jacobs

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Eleni Kounalakis

SF Chronicle: Eleni Kounalakis

Secretary of State

SF Democratic Party: Shirley Weber

SF Republican Party: Rob Bernosky

League of Pissed Off Voters: Shirley Weber

GrowSF: Shirley Weber

SF Chronicle: Shirley Weber

State Controller

SF Democratic Party: Malia Cohen

SF Republican Party: Lanhee Chen

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Malia Cohen

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Treasurer

SF Democratic Party: Fiona Ma

SF Republican Party: Jack Guerrero

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Fiona Ma

SF Chronicle: No endorsement

Attorney General

SF Democratic Party: Rob Bonta

SF Republican Party: Nathan Hochman

League of Pissed Off Voters: Rob Bonta

GrowSF: Rob Bonta

SF Chronicle: Rob Bonta

Insurance Commissioner

SF Democratic Party: Ricardo Lara

SF Republican Party: Robert Howell

League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement

GrowSF: Ricardo Lara

SF Chronicle: No endorsement

Board of Equalization, District 2

SF Democratic Party: Sally Lieber

SF Republican Party: Peter Verbica

League of Pissed Off Voters: Sally Lieber

GrowSF: No endorsement

SF Chronicle: N/A

Superintendent of Public Instruction

SF Democratic Party: Tony Thurmond

SF Republican Party: Lance Christensen

League of Pissed Off Voters: Tony Thurmond

GrowSF: Tony Thurmond

SF Chronicle: Tony Thurmond

State Assemblymember, District 17

SF Democratic Party: Matt Haney

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement

GrowSF: Matt Haney

SF Chronicle: Matt Haney

State Assemblymember, District 19

SF Democratic Party: Phil Ting

SF Republican Party: Karsten Weide

League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement

GrowSF: No endorsement

SF Chronicle: N/A