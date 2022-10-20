45 mins ago - Politics

Roundup: California state and federal election guide

Nick Bastone




This November's ballot is no joke! It's long, and there are plenty of important decisions to be made.

  • To help, we've rounded up endorsements from five local groups that span the political spectrum to show you how they're voting on federal and state races.

They include:

And, here are their endorsements:

Federal

U.S. Senate (Regular and Special elections)

SF Democratic Party: Alex Padilla

SF Republican Party: Mark Meuser

League of Pissed Off Voters: Alex Padilla

GrowSF: Alex Padilla

SF Chronicle: Alex Padilla

U.S. Congress, District 11

SF Democratic Party: Nancy Pelosi

SF Republican Party: John Dennis

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Nancy Pelosi

SF Chronicle: N/A

State

Governor

SF Democratic Party: Gavin Newsom

SF Republican Party: Brian Dahle

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Gavin Newsom

SF Chronicle: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor

SF Democratic Party: Eleni Kounalakis

SF Republican Party: Angela Underwood Jacobs

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Eleni Kounalakis

SF Chronicle: Eleni Kounalakis

Secretary of State

SF Democratic Party: Shirley Weber

SF Republican Party: Rob Bernosky

League of Pissed Off Voters: Shirley Weber

GrowSF: Shirley Weber

SF Chronicle: Shirley Weber

State Controller

SF Democratic Party: Malia Cohen

SF Republican Party: Lanhee Chen

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Malia Cohen

SF Chronicle: No decision yet

Treasurer

SF Democratic Party: Fiona Ma

SF Republican Party: Jack Guerrero

League of Pissed Off Voters: No Endorsement

GrowSF: Fiona Ma

SF Chronicle: No endorsement

Attorney General

SF Democratic Party: Rob Bonta

SF Republican Party: Nathan Hochman

League of Pissed Off Voters: Rob Bonta

GrowSF: Rob Bonta

SF Chronicle: Rob Bonta

Insurance Commissioner

SF Democratic Party: Ricardo Lara

SF Republican Party: Robert Howell

League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement

GrowSF: Ricardo Lara

SF Chronicle: No endorsement

Board of Equalization, District 2

SF Democratic Party: Sally Lieber

SF Republican Party: Peter Verbica

League of Pissed Off Voters: Sally Lieber

GrowSF: No endorsement

SF Chronicle: N/A

Superintendent of Public Instruction

SF Democratic Party: Tony Thurmond

SF Republican Party: Lance Christensen

League of Pissed Off Voters: Tony Thurmond

GrowSF: Tony Thurmond

SF Chronicle: Tony Thurmond

State Assemblymember, District 17

SF Democratic Party: Matt Haney

SF Republican Party: N/A

League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement

GrowSF: Matt Haney

SF Chronicle: Matt Haney

State Assemblymember, District 19

SF Democratic Party: Phil Ting

SF Republican Party: Karsten Weide

League of Pissed Off Voters: No endorsement

GrowSF: No endorsement

SF Chronicle: N/A

