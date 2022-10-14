First-ever All Out SF celebration promises a week of civic engagement

Manny Yekutiel, founder of All Out San Francisco and owner of Manny's. Photo: Devlin Shand; Courtesy of Yekutiel

A first-of-its-kind, weeklong celebration unfolds in San Francisco starting Sunday, with the intent to get people outside and civically engaged.

What's happening: All Out SF.

The event — spearheaded by cafe owner and SFMTA board member Manny Yekutiel, with the help of several city agencies and local groups — spans eight days, each with its own theme and set of activities.

During next Wednesday's "Civics Day," for instance, residents can go to a neighborhood coffee shop or bar to talk with their city supervisor over a beverage.

There's also Cleaning Day, Small Business Day, Arts Day, Music Day and more.

Context: Yekutiel told Axios the inspiration for All Out SF came earlier this year when he noticed "an exhaustion" among San Franciscans when it came to talking politics.

Fewer people were showing up for the traditional political programs he organized like meet and greets with candidates, while more were signing up for events, like his Sunday trash pickup, where they could "roll up [their] sleeves and get [their] hands dirty and actually do something for the community."

What he's saying: "Obviously there's a need for people to stay involved and engaged in San Francisco," Yekutiel said. "So this is a way to say you can do something that is still civic and enjoyable and actually fun to do."

Why it matters: Residents coming together for a citywide event is especially important at this moment, Yekutiel said, after a "very dark two-and-a-half years" dealing with the pandemic, and heading into an election season when typically, "temperatures rise."

"There's a lot of heaviness in San Francisco right now," he said. "And the antidote to heaviness is levity."

For those who might not typically take part in something like All Out SF, Yekutiel said he encourages people to "be bold, be courageous [and] get off the sidelines."

"Everyone is a potential participant both in continuing to make San Francisco awesome and helping address the issues that affect our city," he said.

Of note: If you're looking for an event to attend next week, consider Monday's "Outdoors Day," which involves hiking all, or part of, the 17-mile Crosstown Trail.