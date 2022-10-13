"Modest surge" of COVID-19 expected this winter, UCSF expert says

Rates of COVID-19 in San Francisco have been low recently, and while the emergence of new variants could bring an uptick in cases this winter, local experts don't expect a massive spike.

Flashback: Last winter, the city, like the rest of the country, was rocked by the BA.5 Omicron variant, causing cases and hospitalizations to skyrocket in December and January.

"There was nobody who predicted Omicron a month before Omicron," UCSF's chair of medicine Robert Wachter, and a prolific tweeter on the matter, told Axios this week.

State of play: Wachter said there are now a "bunch of new variant candidates," several of which are "somewhat more immune evasive than BA.5."

Still, he said, "none of them are super scary [because] all of them come from the BA.5 lineage."

So, while Wachter doesn't rule out the possibility of a "curveball" that "creates a massive surge," he said there's "no good reason to believe that something is going to happen like what happened [last] December."

What he's saying: What's more likely this winter is a "modest surge," Wachter said, resulting from people's "waning immunity meet[ing] a potentially slightly more resistant virus."

"A ton of people get[ting] new boosters" will help win the "battle," he said.

By the numbers: The San Francisco Department of Public Health told Axios that as of Oct. 10, an estimated 101,000 San Franciscans have received a COVID-19 bivalent booster, aimed at the Omicron variant.

And while, the CDC cleared the new booster for kids as young as 5 years old on Wednesday, the SFDPH said it's waiting on "written recommendations and guidance" from federal and state groups to start administering the shots to children.

💭 Nick's thought bubble: I honestly forgot which number booster I was on and didn't know if I should get another shot since I had COVID a few months back.

But the CDC has a handy tool to let people know if they should get a booster — and it turns out, I should!

What's next: SFDPH wants residents to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the fall and winter holidays.