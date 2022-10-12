Golden State's Draymond Green fined, avoids suspension after punch

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Japan Games between the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors at Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 2 in Saitama, Japan. Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green will be fined an undisclosed sum after punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice last Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Yes, but: Green, who missed several practices and two preseason games, will not be suspended, per Kerr.

Green will return to practice on Thursday and is expected to play in Friday’s preseason game against the Denver Nuggets and on opening night next week, Kerr said.

Catch up quick: Stephen Curry, at a press conference last Thursday, said there was "nothing that warranted the situation," and the team doesn't feel the incident will "derail our season," adding that it will include Draymond.

Last Friday, video of the punch leaked via TMZ.

Following the leak, Green on Saturday held a nearly 40-minute press conference, saying he is "a very flawed human being" and he "failed as a leader." He also announced he would be taking some space from the team.

What they're saying: "This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here," Kerr said at the press conference.

Regarding the decision on Green’s punishment, Kerr said the Warriors "feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward."

Megan’s thought bubble: I don’t know about y’all, but I’m kind of done with Draymond and his antics.

It’s looking like all is potentially well, but I’m Team Poole Party if it ever comes down to it.

Of note: Poole has not yet spoken publicly about the altercation.

What to watch: How the Warriors recover from the altercation and the team’s on-court chemistry as the Dubs look to defend their title this season, which officially starts Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.