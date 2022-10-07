New, blue vibes for SF Muni buses

Nighttime Muni rides are getting a new vibe.

What's new: Blue lights!

Captured by transit advocate Chris Arvin, Muni's fleet of 32-foot buses will shine blue interior lights at night to mitigate glare for drivers.

The lights can't change colors, an SFMTA spokesperson confirmed, but they do turn to a regular white hue at stops when riders are exiting and entering.

What they're saying: Arvin, who was riding the 37 Corbett line when they snapped the shot, said "it's not hard to see at all" with the blue lights.

"It feels much brighter in person than it looks in the photo," they said.

Be smart: Only Muni's "mini fleet" — which services the city's toughest-to-navigate routes, like the 35 Eureka, 36 Teresita, 37 Corbett, 39 Coit and 56 Ruthland — will get the blue light treatment for now.