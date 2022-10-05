55 mins ago - News

San Francisco gets a new cafe for dogs

Megan Rose Dickey
dog lounge area
Dog lounge at Dogue. Photo: David Trapani; Courtesy: Dogue

We love our four-legged friends here in San Francisco, so it seems only right that we have a place to properly pamper our precious pooches.

What's happening: Dogue, a fresh, raw food brand and cafe for dogs, opened last week on Valencia in the Mission, the SF Chronicle reports.

Details: Dogue offers three services: custom meal plans, a "pawtisserie" with fresh pastries and the "Bone Appétit Cafe," a Sundays-only, three-course tasting experience for $75.

  • Dishes are made with ingredients like wild antelope, duck, tripe and more.

What they're saying: "My approach is to treat this as if it were a human restaurant," Dogue founder Rahmi Massarweh told the Chronicle.

The big picture: Dogs outnumber children in the city, at least as of 2018.

