San Francisco gets a new cafe for dogs
We love our four-legged friends here in San Francisco, so it seems only right that we have a place to properly pamper our precious pooches.
What's happening: Dogue, a fresh, raw food brand and cafe for dogs, opened last week on Valencia in the Mission, the SF Chronicle reports.
Details: Dogue offers three services: custom meal plans, a "pawtisserie" with fresh pastries and the "Bone Appétit Cafe," a Sundays-only, three-course tasting experience for $75.
- Dishes are made with ingredients like wild antelope, duck, tripe and more.
What they're saying: "My approach is to treat this as if it were a human restaurant," Dogue founder Rahmi Massarweh told the Chronicle.
The big picture: Dogs outnumber children in the city, at least as of 2018.
- Meanwhile, a number of bougie offerings for pups have cropped up recently, like the members-only vet Dr. Treat.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.