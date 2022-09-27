SF mayor to stop asking for undated resignation letters

London Breed's office says the mayor will stop requiring city commissioners to sign undated resignation letters after a report last week uncovered the practice.

But questions loom.

Context: Through a public records request, the SF Standard's Michael Barba found that a Breed staffer had asked police commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone in April, to sign a "draft" resignation letter as a condition of his appointment.

The mayor's office said such letters have "never been invoked or used in any way," but were "reserved for the most dire situations of inappropriate behavior or dereliction of duties."

It's unclear whether Breed initiated the practice or took cues from former San Francisco mayors.

The mayor's office did confirm that all existing letters would be rescinded.

Why it matters: City commissions are intended to act as independent bodies, but the existence of undated resignation letters calls into question whether the mayor has a powerful way to influence them.

Today, for instance, under the city charter, the mayor cannot remove a police commissioner without the board of supervisors' consent. But having a resignation letter in-hand could be a way for the mayor to circumvent those rules and cut commissioners at will.

What they're saying: "It appears to be an attempt by the mayor to control commissioners," Supervisor Dean Preston told Axios on Monday. "Why else would this be required of someone?"

Of note: Carter-Oberstone asked that his undated resignation letter be rescinded in August before his controversial vote earlier this month to put a non-mayoral appointee atop the police commission.

What's next: Preston said he'll submit a formal inquiry to the mayor's office for more details, including whether all or only some Breed-appointed city commissioners were asked to sign such letters.