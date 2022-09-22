San Francisco pizzerias crack top 50 list
👋 Nick here. Pizza is often on my mind — but especially with the new "Chef's Table" season dedicated to our sacred slices.
What's happening: No San Francisco spots are highlighted on the Netflix series' pizza season, but a handful of local joints made this list of the top 50 pizzerias in the U.S.
Details: Top 50 Pizza put the list together and said the final ranking was the "fruit of a long and painstaking work by [its] inspectors who, for an entire year … examined an enormous number of pizzerias spread around the entire country."
- The group said it took into consideration "the quality of the dough and raw materials used for the toppings."
- It factored in a restaurant's service and its wine and beverage list, as well.
San Francisco had an impressive showing on the top 50 list, which included:
- 2: Tony's Pizza Napoletana
- 15: Doppio Zero
- 26: A 16
- 29: Del Popolo
- 36: Flour + Water Pizzeria
💭 My thought bubble: Rankings like this are always wonky and sure to spark controversy.
- All these spots in San Francisco are good, but Tony's as No. 2 in the entire country? I'm not even sure it's the second best in the city.
- My favorite pizza here — Pizzetta 211 — didn't make the list, but that's OK. It can be my (and now your) little secret.
