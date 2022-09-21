Back in February, when many predicted the 49ers would offload Jimmy Garoppolo to another team, one of his fans — an artist from Portugal — decided she would draw the quarterback every day until he was traded.

What's happening: Rita Carvalho has produced caricatures of Garoppolo 230 times as of Tuesday, and with Trey Lance now out for the season, it doesn't look like she'll stop anytime soon.

What she's saying: "I thought he was going to get traded sooner," Carvalho told ESPN in July. "I started working on something for the end, but then I stopped because I had to continue to make the everyday drawing.

"Details: Some standout illustrations include Garoppolo as Buzz Lightyear (Day 136), as Sen. Bernie Sanders at President Biden's inauguration (Day 187) and as Jesus at the Last Supper (Day 200).

On Monday, a day after Lance's season-ending injury, she drew Garoppolo as The Undertaker, a "WWE wrestler known for coming back from the dead," the Examiner noted.

Each illustration takes Carvalho 30-60 minutes using her iPad, Apple Pencil and the digital painting app Procreate.

Carvalho also has a merch store, where her drawings are emblazoned onto hoodies, T-shirts and mugs.

Of note: Garoppolo himself has noticed.