The Fillmore offers new music pass to unlock concerts

Concertgoers rejoice.

What's happening: The Fillmore, a live-music staple in the Fillmore District, is offering a new $79 pass that gets you into most of its shows from October through December.

Details: The "Club Pass" goes on sale Monday morning at 10am.

Shows include ​​Matisyahu on Oct. 5, Tegan and Sara on Nov. 16, and The White Buffalo on Dec. 2.

Club Pass holders can simply head to the box office on the night of any eligible show to pick up their general admission tickets. No reservations are required.

What they're saying: "We're excited for our fans to see some of their favorite artists and get exposed to some new up-and-comers," Christina Karas, a spokesperson for Live Nation, which owns and operates The Fillmore, told Axios. "[It's] also just an awesome deal."

Zoom out: Live Nation is also making its Club Pass available at other venues across the country.