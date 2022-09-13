Steph Curry on Kevin Durant: "I love that dude"

Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry said, "Hell, yeah," he would have played with Durant again, Rolling Stone reports.

State of play: In June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. At one point, the Nets were in talks with the Warriors about a potential trade, but the deal didn't go through.

Durant won two consecutive NBA championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

What Curry's saying: "The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD's a really good dude." He continued: "I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times … I love that dude."

Yes, and: Curry has "complete confidence in [the Warriors] that we can win it again, as constructed," he said.

The Warriors lost some fan favorites in the offseason, but the team's starters are all returning, along with some newbies like NBA champion Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, a power forward who last played with the Denver Nuggets.

What's next: The Warriors' regular season opener is Oct. 18 versus the LA Lakers at the Chase Center.