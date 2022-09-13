1 hour ago - Sports

Steph Curry on Kevin Durant: "I love that dude"

Megan Rose Dickey
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors high-fives Kevin Durant during the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2019, at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. Photo credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry said, "Hell, yeah," he would have played with Durant again, Rolling Stone reports.

State of play: In June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. At one point, the Nets were in talks with the Warriors about a potential trade, but the deal didn't go through.

  • Durant won two consecutive NBA championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

What Curry's saying: "The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD's a really good dude." He continued: "I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times … I love that dude."

Yes, and: Curry has "complete confidence in [the Warriors] that we can win it again, as constructed," he said.

What's next: The Warriors' regular season opener is Oct. 18 versus the LA Lakers at the Chase Center.

