Steph Curry on Kevin Durant: "I love that dude"
Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry said, "Hell, yeah," he would have played with Durant again, Rolling Stone reports.
State of play: In June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. At one point, the Nets were in talks with the Warriors about a potential trade, but the deal didn't go through.
- Durant won two consecutive NBA championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
What Curry's saying: "The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD's a really good dude." He continued: "I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times … I love that dude."
Yes, and: Curry has "complete confidence in [the Warriors] that we can win it again, as constructed," he said.
- The Warriors lost some fan favorites in the offseason, but the team's starters are all returning, along with some newbies like NBA champion Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, a power forward who last played with the Denver Nuggets.
What's next: The Warriors' regular season opener is Oct. 18 versus the LA Lakers at the Chase Center.
