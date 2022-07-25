A preview of the Warriors' 2022-2023 season

On the heels of a championship, the Golden State Warriors are looking to defend their dynasty, plotting the 2023 strategy to set the team up to run it back.

Let's look at how the Dub's offseason has set them up for the future.

State of play: The Warriors recently wrapped up the NBA 2K23 Summer League with a less-than-stellar 1-4 record. There were, however, some glimmers of hope:

Top draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman exhibited chemistry. "Hopefully we play like that together for the next 10 years, 15 years," Kuminga said in a post-game interview.

Moses Moody had a 34-point game, proving he can be an offensive threat.

The free agency wreaked havoc on the Warriors' deep bench. The team lost key six players:

Gary Payton II (Portland Trail Blazers)

Otto Porter Jr. (Toronto Raptors)

Damion Lee (Phoenix Suns)

Juan Toscano-Anderson (L.A. Lakers)

Nemanja Bjelica (Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul)

Chris Chiozza (unsigned)

Yes, but: We still have our championship starters. Plus, we can expect Kuminga, Wiseman and Moody to play more minutes alongside new blood. In the offseason, the Dubs added:

Donte DiVincenzo, a guard who won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021

Lester Quiñones (two-way contract)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (drafted No. 28)

Be smart: The Warriors drafted two other players, Gui Santos and Ryan Rollins, but they're currently unsigned. Only players drafted in the first round are guaranteed NBA contracts. Rollins, however, is expected to sign a deal with the Dubs later this summer, The Athletic reports.

What's next: The team still has roster spots to fill.

It's looking like JaMychal Green, a power forward who last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will join the Warriors. It's not a done deal, but Green's agent told The Athletic that's the plan.

There were rumblings of Kevin Durant looking to make a return, but that seems unlikely to happen. Bob Myers, the Warriors' general manager, said last week that he likes the team "and where it's at."

Andre Igoudala has yet to decide whether he'll retire or return to the Warriors. But he recently said he has no plans to become a player-coach.

Conversation starter: Wiseman and Quiñones are former college basketball teammates and roommates. They briefly played together at the University of Memphis.