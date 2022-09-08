Niners games are the priciest to attend across the NFL
The San Francisco 49ers are not the favorites to win the Super Bowl or even their own division this season, but they are atop another list — the cost of attending an NFL game.
Driving the news: The grand total for a family of four to enjoy a Niners game at Levi's Stadium this year — which includes four tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs and parking — is expected to cost a whopping $1,028, according to an analysis from Bookies.com.
Why it matters: That's the most expensive price tag across all 32 NFL teams.
Zoom out: The second steepest cost is in Tampa Bay, where a family of four is likely to spend $948 to attend a Buccaneers game.
- Meanwhile, the cheapest team to watch live is the Arizona Cardinals at $228 per family.
- The NFL average is $537.
Of note: The Buffalo Bills, who are the Super Bowl favorites according to Bookies.com, find themselves 27th on the list of most expensive stadium experiences.
- The cost for a family of four to watch the Bills in-person this season will likely cost $347 — almost $700 less than a 49ers game.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.