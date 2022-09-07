California legislators had until last Wednesday to pass bills before adjourning for the year and, as the San Francisco Chronicle put it, they "went big."

Approved measures include those aimed at supporting the mentally ill, speeding up housing construction, and reducing harmful emissions.

What's happening: Gov. Gavin Newsom now has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the long list of approved legislation, and he's already started.

Driving the news: Newsom signed the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, or A.B. 257, on Monday, in what labor advocates are calling a "groundbreaking step" for low-wage workers, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

The act gives California fast-food workers more say on hours, working conditions and wages — which, for some, could reach $22 an hour by 2023.

The governor also signed a plan to help keep the state's last remaining nuclear power plant — Diablo Canyon, located near San Luis Obispo — open for another five years.

Meanwhile, Newsom didn't entirely get his way on gun control, after legislators failed to pass a stricter concealed carry bill.

What we're watching: State lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the Newsom-proposed “CARE Court,” which, as the Chronicle noted, can mandate that California counties provide services to those who are mentally ill and require them to accept treatment.