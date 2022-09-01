1 hour ago - Business
Parklets in San Francisco could start disappearing
More restaurants and bars across the city may start taking their parklets down in the coming months as the pandemic-era program is formalized, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
What’s happening: Regulation.
- The outdoor structures served to increase business during COVID; now, business owners and operators will need to apply for city permits by Nov. 1, showing their plans to comply with updated Shared Spaces regulations.
- Namely, parklets will need to offer at least one bench for public seating and can only take the space of two metered parking spots, with exceptions in certain situations.
- Late last year, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association's executive director Laurie Thomas estimated that 90% of parklets in the city would need to be removed or significantly updated to adhere to updated guidelines.
Be smart: Money will be the main factor here.
- Besides the construction costs to reconfigure the parklets, businesses will also face a new set of permitting fees, including an annual $2,000 charge per parking space they occupy.
- Restaurants will also need to pay a one-time $3,000 fee for the first parking space they take and $1,500 for each additional spot.
What's next: Enforcement begins April 1, 2023.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.