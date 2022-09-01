Parklets in San Francisco could start disappearing

More restaurants and bars across the city may start taking their parklets down in the coming months as the pandemic-era program is formalized, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

What’s happening: Regulation.

The outdoor structures served to increase business during COVID; now, business owners and operators will need to apply for city permits by Nov. 1, showing their plans to comply with updated Shared Spaces regulations.

Namely, parklets will need to offer at least one bench for public seating and can only take the space of two metered parking spots, with exceptions in certain situations.

Late last year, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association's executive director Laurie Thomas estimated that 90% of parklets in the city would need to be removed or significantly updated to adhere to updated guidelines.

Be smart: Money will be the main factor here.

Besides the construction costs to reconfigure the parklets, businesses will also face a new set of permitting fees, including an annual $2,000 charge per parking space they occupy.

Restaurants will also need to pay a one-time $3,000 fee for the first parking space they take and $1,500 for each additional spot.

What's next: Enforcement begins April 1, 2023.