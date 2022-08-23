Majority of California voters oppose Biden reelection run

​​A majority of California voters don't want President Biden to run again in 2024, according to a recent poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

By the numbers: 61% of the over 9,000 randomly sampled registered voters oppose Biden seeking a second term, while 31% said he should. 8% had no opinion either way.

Of the Republicans surveyed, 87% were against Biden running again, while 9% were in favor.

Meanwhile, California Democrats were split on the issue, with 46% in favor and 46% opposed.

Why it matters: There will be tons of polls heading into 2024, but the Berkeley survey shows early signs that Biden, who is 79 years old, might not have the confidence of most California voters.

The intrigue: Democrats surveyed were given a list of 16 theoretical candidates who could represent their party in the White House should Biden decide against a re-election bid.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Gov. Gavin Newsom were the top two choices, each receiving 13%.

Newsom, however, has repeatedly denied wanting to run in 2024, telling the San Francisco Chronicle in May, he has "sub-zero interest."

10% of Democrats polled preferred Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native.

What they're saying: "While many California Democrats are not convinced that Biden should run again, the absence of a clear Democratic alternative may afford the president more space in avoiding a serious primary challenge should he decide to seek reelection," IGS co-director Eric Schickler said.

Meanwhile, among registered Republicans in California, 38% preferred former President Donald Trump to run in 2024, followed by the 27% who preferred Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.