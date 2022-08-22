High-speed rail to San Francisco gets environmental clearance

The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board last week approved the final environmental impact report for the bullet train's proposed route between San Jose and San Francisco.

What's happening: Thursday's vote means that 420 miles of the train's 500-mile route from San Francisco to the Los Angeles area have cleared environmental hurdles, allowing rail officials to "begin advanced design work," the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Details: Under the approved plan, the high-speed train would share electrified Caltrain tracks between San Jose's Diridon Station and the Fourth and King Street station in San Francisco.

Eventually, the San Francisco station would move to the Salesforce Transit Center.

There are also plans for an SFO/Millbrae stop.

The route could open as soon as 2033.

The intrigue: In earlier plans, rail officials considered laying separate high-speed tracks through the Peninsula, "but that effort was abandoned years ago due to opposition from homeowners in the affluent region," the Chronicle notes.

Speeds from San Jose to San Francisco could reach 110 mph, which is faster than Caltrain's 79 mph.

When traveling through less populated parts of the state, the train is expected to reach upwards of 220 mph.

Why it matters: The project broke ground in 2015 in the Central Valley. But for the bullet train to fulfill its promise of connecting people throughout the state to higher-paying jobs, it will need to complete sections to major cities, including SF in the north and LA in the south.

Yes, but: While the environmental approval shows positive momentum, the project still faces major challenges. Namely, as the Chronicle writes: "California hasn't figured out where it will get up to $25 billion needed to build the San Francisco and Silicon Valley bullet train extensions."

Without more funding, the project, which skeptics have dubbed "the train to nowhere," would likely be constrained to the state's interior, running from Bakersfield to Merced.

Driving the news: In 2008, California voters approved almost $10 billion to build a bullet train that could transport people between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours.

Initially, the bullet trains were expected to start running in 2020, with a project price tag of $33 billion.

Now, 2029 might be the earliest the trains leave their Central Valley stations, and estimated costs have ballooned to at least $105 billion.

What's next: Fundraising.