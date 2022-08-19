State Sen. Scott Wiener's "best day ever" in San Francisco

Scott Wiener has represented San Francisco in the state Senate since 2016, and previously served as city supervisor for District 8. He's lived in the Castro area since 1997.

What's happening: We recently noticed his TikTok bio, which says he's "here to make politics & government fun again 🎉."

So, we thought we'd have some fun and hear what his "best day ever" in San Francisco would be:

🥞 Breakfast: "My go-to breakfast place is Castro Tarts on Castro Street … Pancakes are my addiction. Sometimes scrambled eggs. Always coffee."

🚶‍♂️ Morning activity: "I love going to Golden Gate Park and just walking down JFK."

🦖 Lunch: "Dinosaurs in the Castro is really awesome. They have a roasted pork sandwich that's really good."

🥾 Afternoon activity: "I love going to Glen Canyon. I also like going to McLaren Park … It's this huge, amazing park with great public spaces."

🍝 Dinner: "A place that we went to a lot during the pandemic and it became one of my absolute favorite places is a Mano on Hayes Street. They don't take reservations … [but] the food is so good."

🍸 Evening activity: "I mean, we have so many great gay bars. I like going to the Powerhouse and Oasis. I [also] love The Mix in the Castro, Twin Peaks and The Edge."